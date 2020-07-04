Sections
Home / India News / Fighting for existence, BJP taunts Congress over protests against fuel price rise in Uttarakhand

Fighting for existence, BJP taunts Congress over protests against fuel price rise in Uttarakhand

In the last one week, senior Congress leaders including former chief minister Harish Rawat and party state president Pritam SinghCongress have held several protests against the fuel price hike.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:05 IST

By Kalyan Das| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Congress president in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh (extreme right in white) during cycle rally against fuel price hike on Saturday in Dehradun. (HT PHOTO)

The Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand has decided to intensify its protests against fuel price hike but the ruling BJP dismissed the protests saying the grand old party was fighting for its existence.

In the last one week, Congress has held several protests led by its senior leaders including former chief minister Harish Rawat and present party president Pritam Singh. On Saturday too, it held a cycle rally led by Singh in Raipur area of Dehradun in protest of rising fuel prices across the country.

Countering the protests, the BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat termed them ‘mere drama’ during the Covid-19 pandemic and Congress’s fight for existence.

Singh retaliated by saying, “If they think raising voice on relevant issues pertaining to common man is drama, then we will continue it. Apart from these protests we will now hold symbolic protests in fuel stations every Monday demanding the govt to curb fuel prices,”



Singh said the fuel price hike has come as a double whammy during the pandemic.

“The prices of petrol, diesel and cooking fuel have increased by the Centre at a time when the price of crude oil at the international market is at its lowest. This cruel move by the government has broken the back of the common man as they are struggling with pandemic as well as rising inflation due to increased fuel prices,” he said.

Bhagat said the Congress was just trying to save itself from oblivion.

“Congress is fighting to save its existence in the state with these protests. It is not raising the voice for the common man but rehearsing for playing the Opposition for next 20 years,” he taunted.

He also took a swipe at the Congress for alleged infighting in the party. “It is also fighting for the existence of its senior leaders. Who is bigger in the party? Singh, Harish Rawat or Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh?” he asked.

Congress state president Singh hit back saying, “He should rather control the internal politics in his own party.”

“There is no coordination among the ministers of his own govt. Also, the chief minister is not ready to listen to the issues of his own party MLAs. He should restrain from throwing stones at others when his own house is made of glass,” said Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Roundabout: My Other Half – Telling tales of the storyteller from Sialkot
Jul 04, 2020 23:07 IST
Lalu Prasad moves bail plea in Jharkhand HC in fodder scam case citing ill health
Jul 04, 2020 23:05 IST
Fighting for existence, BJP taunts Congress over protests against fuel price rise in Uttarakhand
Jul 04, 2020 23:05 IST
At 80.89%, Uttarakhand’s recovery rate is among the best, active cases among the lowest
Jul 04, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.