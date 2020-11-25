File your property returns or face disciplinary action, CVC tells government officials

Anguished by Central government officials not filing their property details on time, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has issued a warning to all the departments and organisations of disciplinary action if they don’t complete the exercise by November 30, people familiar with the development said.

The apex vigilance body has expressed concern over prolonged delay in filing of such details by government officials.

“Timely filing of property return by officials of ministries/departments/organisations is one of the mandatory requirements under Conduct Rules. Property returns are also a good tool for CVOs (chief vigilance officers) to detect the source of funding of the assets of the officials and to find out whether these have been acquired through legal means,” CVC said in a communication to all Central government departments, chairman and managing directors of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

“Non-filing of property returns constitutes good and sufficient reasons for instituting disciplinary action against the delinquent officials,” the CVC added.

It had found, while examining the reports submitted by some of the CVOs, that in most of the organisations, many of the officials are yet to file their annual immovable or movable property return for the previous year i.e., 2019. The last date for filing of return in most of the organisations is January 31.

“Almost nine months have lapsed since and the organisations are yet to secure 100% compliance in this regard,” CVC said.

Meanwhile, the ministry of home affairs has also shot off a similar letter to all Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across the country to file their immovable property return for 2020 by January 31 next year. In case the officers failed to file returns by then, concerned officer’s vigilance clearance will be denied, MHA said.