Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife arrested by NCB

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday hours after their house was searched by the agency in connection to a drugs case.

“Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife has been arrested today,” Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, confirmed the news to ANI.

Firoz Nadiadwala, who has produced blockbusters like ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’ and ‘Welcome’, has also been summoned to appear in front of the agency.

More details are awaited.