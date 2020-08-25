Sections
Finance company owner stabbed to death in Kanpur

Police said the two men approached the victim in his office on the pretext of getting a small commercial vehicle financed.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A finance company owner was killed in his office and a woman employee injured when two knife-wielding men pretending to be customers, stabbed them in Govind Nagar area late Monday evening, police said.

Jaipal Puri, 62, died at a hospital and his employee Ratna Shukla was injured seriously. Puri’s son was also shot dead a few years ago.

The two men approached Puri in his office on the pretext of getting a small commercial vehicle financed. He refused but the two men insisted that he take Rs 70,000 in advance and finance the vehicle.

After he refused again, the men whipped out knives and began stabbing him all over his body. Ratna, who was nearby, intervened but was attacked by the miscreants, said police. The assailants managed to escape but one of them left behind his knife.



Puri was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding.

DIG/SSP Kanpur Preetinder Singh said the killers came with a purpose and the police were trying to find out if the crime was committed because of some personal enmity or business rivalry.

The police have secured CCTV footage in which the two men are seen with their faces quite visible.

