FM introduces LTC cash voucher, special festival advance scheme to increase spending

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing media on the outcomes of the 42nd GST Council meeting in New Delhi on October 5. (PTI File Photo )

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the media about proposals to stimulate demand in the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

On indications are that the savings of government and organised sector employees have increased, the government wants to incentivise such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate, the finance minister told reporters.

Sitharaman introduced a proposal related to boost consumer spending. The plan is divided in two components: Leave Travel Concession (LTC) voucher and special festival advance scheme.

The LTC allows central government employees to travel in a block of four years - one to anywhere in India and one hometown or two hometown. The air or rail fare, as per pay scale, is be reimbursed and in addition the employees will get a leave encashment of 10 days (pay+DA) is paid.

Sitharaman said the new part of this scheme is that the employees can now encash their LTCs in the form of vouchers.

“Since the employees are not able to travel anywhere due to Covid-19, they can spend the money in buying something of their choice. But the money has to be spent on items which attract 12% or more GST,” said the finance minister.

“The spend should only be done through digital mode. And GST invoice will be required, so that the amount spent can be reimbursed to the employees,” she added.

Sitharaman said that the scheme is valid till March 31, 2021. She said that the government will incur Rs 5,675 crore on this. The finance minister added that employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and public sector banks (PSBs) ca also avail the scheme.

On a conservative basis, we expect the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme to generate additional consumer demand in the range of Rs 28,000 crore, she said.

Elaborating on the special festival advance scheme, the finance minister said that the government will give Rs 10,000 special festival advance as prepaid RuPay cards to all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand.

Sitharaman’s address comes hours before the third round of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting over the issue of compensating states for the Rs2.35 lakh crore shortfall in their share of revenue from the indirect tax this fiscal year.

On October 5, the council had deferred a decision on the issue after 10 states ruled by non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties insisted that the central government borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore and compensate the states.

The states were also given the option of borrowing the entire Rs2.35 lakh crore (including the shortfall caused by the Covid-19 pandemic) at a significant cost. Apart from the 10 dissenting states, 21 state governments have opted to borrow Rs1.10 lakh crore. Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal are among the states that have demurred.