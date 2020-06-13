Sections
Home / India News / Finance Ministry crosses 2 million followers on Twitter

Finance Ministry crosses 2 million followers on Twitter

The other ministry on the Raisina Hills like the Home Ministry has 4.9 million followers while the defence ministry has 0.5 million or 530 thousand.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The ministry started its twitter handle @FinMinIndia in July 2014. (REUTERS)

Followers of the Finance Ministry Twitter handle has crossed the 2 million mark.

The ministry started its twitter handle @FinMinIndia in July 2014.

“We are very glad that 2 Million Tweeple are connected with us now. Thank you for staying connected with us. Stay Connected,” the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

The other ministry on the Raisina Hills like the Home Ministry has 4.9 million followers while the defence ministry has 0.5 million or 530 thousand.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I had Covid-19. And society decided to stigmatise me
Jun 13, 2020 20:07 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Jun 13, 2020 20:08 IST
Sarah J Maas: Never been able to explain why I love fantasy so much
Jun 13, 2020 20:11 IST
4 persons who assaulted cops get bail, asked to deposit ₹5000 in CM’s Relief Fund
Jun 13, 2020 20:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.