Financial markets closed as India observes public holiday

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Bengaluru

India’s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, Oct. 5.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 11,416.95 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.7% higher at 38,697.05.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.994%, while the rupee settled at 73.17 to the dollar.

