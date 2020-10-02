Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Financial markets closed as India observes public holiday

Financial markets closed as India observes public holiday

October 2 is observed as public holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Markets will resume trading on Monday.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:04 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Bengaluru

Mumbai: BSE building in Mumbai (PTI/Mitesh Bhuvad)

India’s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, Oct. 5.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 11,416.95 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.7% higher at 38,697.05.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.994%, while the rupee settled at 73.17 to the dollar.

(Bangalore Newsroom)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
Oct 02, 2020 08:03 IST
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Oct 02, 2020 09:24 IST
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Oct 02, 2020 08:50 IST

latest news

India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 6.39 million, death toll nears 1 lakh
Oct 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Trump, Melania start quarantine process after top aide tests Covid positive
Oct 02, 2020 10:12 IST
Letitia Wright’s Shuri will take over as new Black Panther: report
Oct 02, 2020 10:10 IST
West Bengal zoos to reopen from Friday after more than 6 months
Oct 02, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.