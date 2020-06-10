Financial support to barbers, tailors in Jagan Reddy’s new welfare scheme

Speaking to beneficiaries over a video call, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy said around 1.26 lakh tailors, 82,347 washer men and 38,767 barbers would benefit from the scheme.

A scheme to provide financial assistance to barbers, dhobis (washermen) and tailors in the state was launched by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The scheme, christened as ‘Jagananna Chedodu (Handholding by Jagan)’, was unveiled by the CM transferring the cash into the accounts of beneficiaries from his camp office at Tadepalli.

It involves direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of each of 2,47,040 beneficiaries every year. The government has released an amount of Rs 247.04 crore for the implementation of this scheme.

Speaking to beneficiaries over a video call, CM Jagan said around 1.26 lakh tailors, 82,347 washer men and 38,767 barbers would benefit from the scheme.

“The government has followed a completely transparent procedure for the selection of beneficiaries through village and ward volunteers. Those who are eligible but couldn’t apply for the scheme can complete the application through village secretariats,” he said.

The chief minister said ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme was part of his party’s election manifesto, which is like the Quran, Bible and Bhagavad Gita for him. It would, the CM said, benefit the people who work hard to earn their livelihood to improve their living standards.

He said that in the last one year of his rule, his government had been implementing various welfare schemes: Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Vahanamitra, Netanna Nestham, Jagananna Chedhodu, Aarogya Sri, Zero Interest, among others, as promised in the manifesto.

“I have fulfilled every promise made to the people of the state during my padayatra between 2017 and 2019. We are going to start the distribution of housing site pattas to the homeless soon and it is going to be a historic decision which will be remembered forever,” Jagan said.

He said in the last one year, the government had distributed Rs 42,465 crore to about 3.58 crore beneficiaries through various schemes, adding that such a huge amount was never transferred to the beneficiaries’ account in this state before.

“The benefits are being given to these sections on saturation basis, without looking into caste, creed, political affiliation and can be availed to those who did not vote for our party in the previous election as our motto is that no eligible candidate should be left out,” he said.