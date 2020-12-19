Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi

Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi

“There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely,” PM Modi tweeted.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Amid large-scale protests against the three farm bills passed by the Centre in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted that graphics and booklets that talk about how the reforms are beneficial for farmers could be found on the NaMo App.

“There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely,” he tweeted.

 

The PM’s tweet comes in the backdrop of thousands of farmers protesting against the laws. The farmers’ protests entered day 24 on Saturday as the stalemate between the Centre and agitating farmers continued.



Meanwhile, Congress on Friday said the government should stop “deceiving and betraying” the farmers. Party president from Haryana Kumari Selja said, “Farmers of the country have been forced to protest on the borders of national Capital in bitter cold for the last three weeks. But the government is not ready to listen to them under the pressure from the capitalists.”

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) of spreading misconceptions about the farmers’ protest and accused the party of engaging in politics of division. “The BJP wants to turn farmers into labourers, which cannot be tolerated. The BJP had promised to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report. It promised to double the income of farmers, but not a single promise has been fulfilled”, she said.

Widespread protests are taking place against the three laws— Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. While Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism will stay, farmers believe the laws will put them at the mercy of corporate farmers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Maheep Kapoor: Sanjay never brought the good or bad times back home to us
by Rishabh Suri
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali slam Rakhi for her fight with Nikki
by HT Entertainment Desk
Remo returns home post heart attack, Salman asks Arshi to find another show
by HT Entertainment Desk
India reports 25,152 new Covid-19 cases, 347 deaths in 24 hours
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.