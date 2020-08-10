Sections
Home / India News / Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 1,000 in Gujarat

Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 1,000 in Gujarat

The decision came after the Gujarat High Court in its order last month asked the government to collect a minimum fine of Rs 1,000 from those found without mask in public places.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 16:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Gandhinagar

A Hindu devotee wearing a mask carries on his head an idol that depicts Lord Jagannath flanked by sister Subhadra and brother Balram during the annual chariot procession of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad. (AP)

In a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, the Gujarat government on Monday increased the fine for not wearing mask in public places to Rs 1,000 from the present Rs 500.

The decision came after the Gujarat High Court in its order last month asked the government to collect a minimum fine of Rs 1,000 from those found without mask in public places.

In the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the high court had observed that “masks are logically the best defense individuals have against Covid-19”.

“Following the high court directive, the penalty for not wearing mask in public will be Rs 1,000 from August 11 onwards,” Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said here.



To stop human-to-human transmission of the virus, Rupani urged people not to come out of their homes to celebrate festivals, including Janmashtami which falls on Tuesday.

The Gujarat government had recently increased the fine for not wearing mask to Rs 500 from Rs 200.

During a hearing in HC last month on a sou motu (taken by court on its own) PIL about various aspects related to coronavirus, the state government informed the court that the hike of Rs 300 led to a significant decrease in the number of people who violated the rule.

However, the high court said some people still do not adhere to the rule, and asked the government to increase the fine for not wearing mask in public places to a minimum of Rs 1,000.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donors pledge 253 million euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast
Aug 10, 2020 16:33 IST
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Aug 10, 2020 16:32 IST
Hansal Mehta confirms directing web series on gangster Vikas Dubey’s life
Aug 10, 2020 16:29 IST
Sangakkara names his favourite batsmen, both are from West Indies
Aug 10, 2020 16:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.