Home / India News / FIR against 7,000 people in connection with violence at Wistron facility in Karnataka

FIR against 7,000 people in connection with violence at Wistron facility in Karnataka

In the FIR, the company stated that it suffered losses of over Rs 437.7 crores during the violence on December 12. Damages have been done to the property, office materials, vehicle and other things, as per the FIR registered at Vemagal police station, Kolar.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Bengaluru

violence and vandalism at the facility of Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone has led to the registration of an FIR against 7000 people (REUTERS)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism at the facility of Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone, at its plant in Kolar, police said.

In the FIR, the company stated that it suffered losses of over Rs 437.7 crores during the violence on December 12.

Damages have been done to the property, office materials, vehicle and other things, as per the FIR registered at Vemagal police station, Kolar.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident where hundreds of workers were seen entering the Wistron manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar and smashing the office properties. (ANI)

