Home / India News / FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding, violating Covid guidelines

FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding, violating Covid guidelines

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jabalpur

The Jabalpur DM further said that the administration has reduced the number of attendees of wedding function from 50 to 40. (Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

An FIR has been registered against the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation for organising a wedding function at a city based hotel on June 30, the district magistrate said.

Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate said, “Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the norms of social distancing, and Covid-19 guidelines, whosoever be it. Acting against people who violate these guidelines, an FIR has been registered against the officer for organising wedding function at hotel Gulzar here on June 30.”

The Jabalpur DM further said that the administration has reduced the number of attendees of wedding function from 50 to 40.

“For wedding functions, the number of attendees have been reduced to 40, twenty each from the groom’s and bride’s side. Action will be taken against those who flout the guidelines,” he said.



