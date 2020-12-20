FIR filed against man who hid his religion for marriage: UP Police

The woman’s father said in his FIR that a Muslim man, posing as a Hindu, married his daughter. (Getty Images)

The Kannauj police on Saturday lodged an FIR (first information report) against a man under the recently promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, for allegedly marrying a woman with an intention of converting her to Islam.

The complaint was registered after the woman’s father, accompanied by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, approached the police. The accused is on the run.

According to the FIR, the complainant is a tailor in Gursahaigunj and his daughter is a teacher in a local school. She fell in love with a Muslim man, who allegedly hid his identity and religion. He said his name is Rahul Varma and married the woman on December 9.

The pictures of the wedding were posted on social media platforms, where people identified him.

“He deceived my daughter into marrying him. His act has hurt my religious sentiments and brought disrepute in the society,” the father said in the FIR.

BJP leaders, including district vice-president Jeetu Tiwari, met the father and approached the police.

Kannauj SP Prashant Varma confirmed that a case has been registered and that police were gathering evidence.