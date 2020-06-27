FIR in Rajasthan against Ramdev, aides over ‘Coronil’

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in Rajasthan against yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his aide and chief executive officer of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Acharya Balkrishna, and three others for allegedly making misleading claims that the company has found a cure for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called Coronil.

The FIR was filed at the Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur on Friday evening by an advocate, Balbir Jakhar.

A case against Ramdev, Balkrishna, Dr. Balbir Singh Tomar, Dr. Anurag Tomar and Anurag Varshney is being investigated under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, on the basis of the FIR lodged by Jakhar, said Avnish Parashar, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south, Jaipur.

Dr. Balbir Singh Tomar is chairman of NIMS University in Jaipur where clinical trials on Coronil were carried out , Dr. Anurag Tomar is director, NIMS University and Varshney is a scientist at Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

“The accused have put the life of common people at risk. Neither the Rajasthan government nor the Centre was informed about the clinical trials about Coronil,” Jhakhar said.

Acharya Balkrishna refused to comment on the FIR being lodged. However, Patanjali spokesperson Gagan Kumar, said, “Patanjali never termed Coronil as anti-Corona medicine. If a case has been registered against us regarding it, then our legal cell will reply accordingly.”

His comment is at odds with the title under which the clinical trial was registered with the clinical trials regulator: an ayurvedic cure for the coronavirus disease.

Kumar added: “Nobody should question Patanjali’s patriotic intent and social welfare works.”

Ramdev’s herbal medicine company, Patanjali Ayurved, on Monday, launched the Coronil tablets and Swasarivati medicine that they claimed to cure the contagion within seven days.

Patanjali Ayurved also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on Covid-19 patients. Hindutan Times reported the doctor in charge of the clinical trials saying that the trials were ongoing, that these were preliminary findings, that the test was not carried out on patients with co-morbidities, and that only asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients were selected fr the study.

The ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) said it was unaware of Patanjali Ayurved’s claims.

The ministry has sought a report from the company about the composition, testing and other data on the drugs.

Patanjali Ayurved has also been asked to “stop advertising/publicising” the drugs until the ministry examines its claims.

The company launched its products at a press conference and Ramdev later went on several television channels to talk about them.