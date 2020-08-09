FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM

Police in Indore lodged an FIR against state Congress working president and MLA Jitu Patwari on Sunday for his alleged undignified remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for tampering with his photo in his social media post on Saturday, said police.

The FIR was lodged under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 464 (Making a false document) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the minister by Indore’s Chhatripura police station on a complaint signed and submitted by member of parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani and several other BJP leaders.

“On his Twitter account, the Congress MLA posted a photo of the PM snapped when he was performing bhoomi poojan for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on August 5. Jitu Patwari tampered with the photo and made undignified remarks against the PM which caused damage to his dignity and hurt sentiments of people”, said the complaint.

However, talking to media persons, Jitu Patwari, who has deleted his post now, said he didn’t make any defamatory or undignified remark against the PM. His comment was on failure of the central government on economic and employment fronts.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, DIG of police, Indore said, “Police are investigating the matter. Any further action will be based on the facts which come to light during investigation.”

Earlier in June, Jitu Patwari regretted his comments he made on his Twitter handle when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked him for his alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Jitu Patwari had tweeted: “Five daughters were born namely demonetisation, goods and sales tax (GST), employment, inflation and economic slowdown while anticipating a son called development (vikas).”

He deleted the tweet after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at him and the Congress and called them anti-woman.

Patwari regretted his comments and said daughters are like goddesses. “My tweet was to suggest how people have been waiting for years for development promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they got instead demonetisation, GST, unemployment, inflation and economic slowdown which have broken the backbone of the economy.”

(With input from Neha Jain in Indore)