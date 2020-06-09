Sections
Home / India News / Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well that has been spewing gas for two weeks

Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well that has been spewing gas for two weeks

Guwahati: The natural gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district that has been spewing gas and condensate, caught fire on Tuesday — 13 days...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:58 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: The natural gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district that has been spewing gas and condensate, caught fire on Tuesday — 13 days after it had a blowout.

Large plumes of smoke are emanating from the well, located at Baghjan, and can be seen several kilometers away from the site close to Dibru Saikhowa National Park and the eco-sensitive Maguri Mottapung wetland.

“The fire broke out at 1:40 pm at the site. The reason for the outbreak is not ascertained yet. Apart from a fireman of Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), who sustained a minor injury, no one else has been injured,” said Jayant Bormudoi, senior manager (corporate communication), OIL.

The fire broke out at the well a day after three experts from a Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control had reached the site to attempt plugging the well.



“The experts were not present at the site when the fire broke out. They were attending meetings at OIL’s office in Duliajan. There’s no immediate threat to residents of the area, who have already been shifted beyond a radius of 1.5 kilometres from the well,” Bormudoi added.

The Baghjan well had reported the blowout on May 27 while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.

A blow out is an uncontrolled release of crude oil or gas from a well, when pressure control systems fail.

Around 2,000 people living near the well have been shifted to four relief camps after the May 27 incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra Dalit youth murdered for ‘stalking’ upper caste girl, six arrested
Jun 09, 2020 15:51 IST
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 1,330
Jun 09, 2020 15:49 IST
Ranveer says when kids were playing outdoors, he was watching Ramayan, WWF
Jun 09, 2020 15:45 IST
Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling’s Twitter backlash
Jun 09, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.