Home / India News / Fire at Jammu airport damages ticket counters

Fire at Jammu airport damages ticket counters

Firefighters took less than an hour to put out the blaze that gutted the ticket counters.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:32 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Flight operations from the Jammu airport were affected due to the fire. (HT FiLE PHOTO)

A fire broke out at the ticketing counters of the Jammu Airport around 3 am on Thursday, police said.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

“A fire broke out at the ticket counters due to short circuit around 3 am. At least five fire tenders of the IAF and fire and emergency services department were immediately pressed into service to extinguish it,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Satwari police station, inspector Nishant Gupta said.

He said that it took around 45 minutes for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Pravat Ranjan Beuria, director of the Jammu Airport, said, “The fire broke out at a ticket counter and it was brought under control within an hour. Flights are operating as per their schedule. There is no impact on the flights”.

“We have given an incident report to the police. Damage to the counters will be taken care of by insurance companies. “

