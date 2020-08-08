Sections
Home / India News / Fire at snack centre in Ulhasnagar kills one, 12 injured

Fire at snack centre in Ulhasnagar kills one, 12 injured

Of those injured, three have sustained severe injuries while others have suffered minor injuries.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:27 IST

By Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Ulhasnagar

Image for representation. (ANI)

One died and twelve were injured in a fire triggered by a cooking cylinder at a snacks centre in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar camp 4 on Saturday noon. The incident took place around 2 pm at Venus Chowk, following which firefighters from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) rushed to the spot.

Of those injured, three have sustained severe injuries while others have suffered minor injuries. The injured have been taken to the hospital. The person who died in the accident is identified as Pappu Gupta, 34, and ran the snack centre, the civic body claimed.

As per the UMC’s primary investigation, the blast caused a major fire inside the shop which resulted in the charring of all properties inside the shop.

“One person has died in the incident who was inside the shop while twelve others who were around and reached to help also suffered injuries. Primarily, we suspect that the blast in the cylinders led to fire. Our team is at the spot and investigating the case,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.



Ulhasnagar Shopkeepers Association president Jagdish Tejwani said, ”As soon as I learned about the incident I rushed to the spot. One person has died in the incident while others who are severely injured were taken to the hospital. The fire also affected the nearby fruit shop. As per my observation, there were three cooking cylinders inside the shops without any fire safety norms.”

He added, “According to the locals, the person who died in the accident slipped and a vessel containing hot oil fell over him which caused him severe burns.”

A fire officer from the UMC, who did not wish to be named said, ”We have managed to cool down the blaze and bring it under control. We are investigating the cause of the blast and the fire.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Clueless police to register FIR in Central University, Bathinda, question bank hacking case
Aug 08, 2020 17:30 IST
Provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers: Congress to UP govt
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
In defence of India’s original values
Aug 08, 2020 17:31 IST
Uttarakhand forest officials rescue very rare Red Coral Kukri snake
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.