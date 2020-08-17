Sections
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at a shop on Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai

Fire breaks out at a shop on Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out at 11:06 am on Monday at a shop on Mohammad Ali road in Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai. Mumbai Fire Brigade authorities said nobody has been injured in the...

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai: A fire broke out at 11:06 am on Monday at a shop on Mohammad Ali road in Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai.

Mumbai Fire Brigade authorities said nobody has been injured in the blaze, whose cause is yet to be ascertained.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department officials said four fine engines, an equal number of water tankers, an ambulance, and a breathing apparatus van have been pressed into service to douse the fire.

The area, where the fire broke out, is a densely-populated and congested part of south Mumbai.



The area is known for its narrow lanes, buildings located cheek-by-jowl, causing difficulties for fire brigade personnel to access the shop that is affected by the blaze.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out at a shop on Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai
Aug 17, 2020 13:29 IST
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
Aug 17, 2020 13:28 IST
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Aug 17, 2020 13:05 IST
Ludhiana turns Punjab’s Covid capital as cases, deaths explode
Aug 17, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.