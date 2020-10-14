Sections
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, 17 fire tenders on spot

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, 17 fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday. At present there seventeen fire tenders trying to douse the fire, according...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

No casualty has been yet reported. More details are awaited. (ANI photo)

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday. At present there seventeen fire tenders trying to douse the fire, according to ANI.

No casualty has been yet reported. More details are awaited.

