Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, 17 fire tenders on spot

No casualty has been yet reported. More details are awaited. (ANI photo)

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday. At present there seventeen fire tenders trying to douse the fire, according to ANI.

