Fire breaks out at company office in Maharashtra's Thane

Fire breaks out at company office in Maharashtra’s Thane

Fire tenders along with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and one water tanker reached the spot. The incident took place at the office of Raymond company in Thane West.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Thane

The incident took place at the office of Raymond company in Thane West.

A fire broke out at the office of a company in Thane West on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the office of Raymond company in Thane West.

Fire tenders along with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and one water tanker reached the spot.

Firefighting operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

