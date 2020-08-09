Sections
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada

Thirty people have been rescued from the Vijayawada hotel that caught fire on Sunday morning.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. (ANI Photo )

At least seven people were killed in a fire at a hotel, which is used as a Covid-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The news agency said 30 people have been rescued from the hotel so far.

Eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. Police had said the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the fourth floor of the hospital.

