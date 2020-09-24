Fire at Hazira gas processing plant in Surat under control: ONGC

A fire broke out at an ONGC plant here in Surat (ANI)

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat in early hours of Thursday. It was brought under control and no casualties or injuries were reported, ONGC tweeted.

“Around 3am, three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters are present at spot. No casualty has been reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials,” said Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat’s collector had said.

“The fire has been brought under control. There were no casualties or injuries reported,” ONGC tweeted.

