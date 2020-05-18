Sections
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Mazgaon, rescue ops underway

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Mazgaon, rescue ops underway

The fire was reported in Shirin Manzil. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers are at the spot for firefighting operations.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fire is said to be confined in two flats on the sixth floor, which has been engulfed in heavy smoke. (Photo: ANI)

A fire broke out in two flats of a residential building named Mumbai’s Mazgaon on Monday. The fire was reported in Shirin Manzil. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers are at the spot for firefighting operations. No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire is said to be confined in two flats on the sixth floor, which has been engulfed in heavy smoke.

The incident took place around 12.22 pm on the sixth floor of the seven storey structure and the fire brigade reached the spot around 12.34 pm.

Officials said two people have been rescued and brought to a safe zone.



Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “Two people were rescued from fifth floor and were brought to a safe zone using the staircase while seven other residents are stranded at a safe location on the seventh floor. Efforts are being made to get them to safety.”

More details are awaited.

