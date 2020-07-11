Fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali, 14 fire engines on spot

A fire broke out at a shopping centre located in Mumbai’s Borivali West area on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. At least 14 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, more details are awaited.

Last month, a fire incident was reported at the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait office in south Mumbai’s Nariman Point area. In another incident, a level-two fire broke out in a few shops at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford market last month. Nobody was reported injured in the incident, a fire brigade official said.