Home / India News / Printer sparks minor fire in Delhi’s Nirman Bhawan, no injuries reported

Printer sparks minor fire in Delhi’s Nirman Bhawan, no injuries reported

The fire was caused by a printer in the government office, chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, following which a call was made to the fire department at 9:01 am.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident was brought under control by 9:15 am. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A minor fire broke out on fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday morning. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident was brought under control by 9:15 am.

No injury has been reported, the fire department officials confirmed.

No injury has been reported, the fire department officials confirmed.

