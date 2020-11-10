Sections
Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Topsia area, 20 shanties gutted

Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s Topsia area, 20 shanties gutted

Officials said that noone has been injured so far.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Fire breaks out in slum area of Kolkata’s Topsia. (ANI)

Around 20 shanties were completely gutted in a major fire which broke out in the city’s Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30pm, he said.

“No one was injured in the fire. Our officers are trying their best to douse the flames,” the official added.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the spot.

