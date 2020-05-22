Sections
Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, over 200 shanties gutted in Blaze

Fire breaks out in slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, over 200 shanties gutted in Blaze

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, officials added. (Praful Gangurde/HT file photo. Representative image )

A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added. Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Islamabad HC asks govt to shift all animals in the zoo to sanctuaries within a month
May 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Gold, silver prices rise today after yesterday’s slump
May 22, 2020 12:28 IST
Bonds rally after RBI announces emergency rate cut
May 22, 2020 12:29 IST
2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.