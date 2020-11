Home / India News / Fire breaks out in Triveni Nagar godown in Mumbai’s Malad; no injuries so far

Fire breaks out in Triveni Nagar godown in Mumbai’s Malad; no injuries so far The fire was reported at 5.52 pm today and 11 fire fighting vehicles are at the spot. Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:56 IST By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

No injuries have been reported so far. (HT photo/ Satyabrata Tripathy)