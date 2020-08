Fire tenders are seen outside the North Block in New Delhi in this file photo. A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI. (Arvind-Yadav/HT Photo)

A fire, which broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning, has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.

Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation, the news agency said.