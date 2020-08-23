Sections
Home / India News / Fire in polymer unit warehouse in Telangana, no injuries

Fire in polymer unit warehouse in Telangana, no injuries

As per the available information, it is suspected that the fire started in godown of the unit and the drums containing solvents started exploding one after another and the fire spread rapidly, they said.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 02:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hyderabad

Seven fire tenders, including two from the Dundigal Airforce Academy, were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, a Fire Department official told PTI, adding the blaze has been brought under control. (ANI Photo)

A major fire broke out at a polymer unit in Bonthapally Industrial area of neighbouring Sangareddy district on Saturday night, Fire Department officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the available information, it is suspected that the fire started in godown of the unit and the drums containing solvents started exploding one after another and the fire spread rapidly, they said.

Seven fire tenders, including two from the Dundigal Airforce Academy, were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, a Fire Department official told PTI, adding the blaze has been brought under control.



Thick black smoke emanated from the area, he said.

“The intensity of the fire has been reduced... there is no human loss or injury to anyone. No one was there in the unit at the time of the incident,” the official said.

The shed collapsed after the drums exploded, the official added.

On August 21, a major fire broke out in the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh leaving nine people dead, most of them engineers, and three seriously injured. PTI VVK CK

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Aug 23, 2020 00:59 IST
9 killed in 3 Sonepat road mishaps in 24 hours
Aug 23, 2020 00:52 IST
Vigilance to wait for HP govt’s nod to probe minister’s land deals, oppn mounts pressure
Aug 23, 2020 00:43 IST
22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal
Aug 23, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.