Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

The President also said that Paswan was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is congratulated by Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The news of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron’s death was announced by his son Chirag Paswan on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the President of India said, “A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

The President also said that Paswan was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He further said, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised.”

Ram Vilas Paswan was in the hospital for the past few weeks. He died at the age of 74.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:27 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
Oct 08, 2020 21:56 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
Oct 08, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

India’s Olympic core group shooters to train in bio-secure environment
Oct 08, 2020 22:23 IST
TV actors weave magic with music videos
Oct 08, 2020 22:23 IST
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Oct 08, 2020 22:22 IST
Shopian ‘fake encounter’: L-G promises help to kin of three Gujjar men, conveys PM’s sympathies
Oct 08, 2020 22:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.