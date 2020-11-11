Sections
Firecracker ban: Vijay Goel submits memorandum to NGT, seeks direction to Delhi govt to compensate traders

Firecracker ban: Vijay Goel submits memorandum to NGT, seeks direction to Delhi govt to compensate traders

After a meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the city

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 22:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

The blanket ban, including on green crackers, restricts sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30. (HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) urging it to direct the Delhi government to compensate traders who have suffered losses due to the ban on firecrackers in the city.

The state government should have taken the decision to ban firecrackers well in time, the former Union minister said.

The blanket ban, including on green crackers, restricts sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30.



“The Delhi government issued licences for selling firecrackers. Its environment minister said green crackers would be allowed and then the government banned firecrackers. The NGT should direct the Delhi government to compensate (traders) who had stocked crackers for sale during festivals,” Goel said.

In his memorandum submitted to NGT Registrar General Ashu Garg, the BJP leader also suggested various steps to check pollution in Delhi.

On Sunday, Goel had staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar to press his demand.

He had said traders had purchased crackers worth lakhs of rupees after getting licences. Due to the ban, they stand to suffer huge financial losses that the Delhi government should compensate.

