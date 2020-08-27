Sections
Home / India News / First accused in Pulwama chargesheet still sheltered by Pakistan: India

First accused in Pulwama chargesheet still sheltered by Pakistan: India

New Delhi highlighted how Pakistan has still not acted on the dossiers and evidence shared after the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of continuing to shelter Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, named the number one accused in the Pulwama attack chargesheet filed by the National Investigation agency.

Azhar, who founded JeM in 2000 after he was freed from an Indian prison in exchange for 155 passengers of a hijacked aircraft, and his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi have been named as the primary accused in the charge sheet.

“The charge sheet has been filed after investigation of a year and half since the attack took place on 14 February 2019. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications.

“Jaish e Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organization and its leadership is in Pakistan. It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the chargesheet, continues to find shelter in Pakistan. Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility,” said ministry of external affairs spokesperson.



New Delhi highlighted how Pakistan has still not acted on the dossiers and evidence shared after the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the Pulwama attack that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Officials say that the chargesheet has irrefutable evidence - technical, material and circumstantial - on Pakistan’s role in the attack. It cites the roles of the JeM leadership and the arrested accused in the attack and has details like chats, calls details of terrorists.

Pakistan has rejected the chargesheet filed in the Pulwama attack probe, claiming it to be a ‘mischievous attempt’ to implicate Islamabad for the attack. It said that India has failed to provide credible evidence to support its claim and that it is meant to serve ‘narrow and domestic political interests.’

“At the outset, Pakistan had rejected India’s baseless allegations and expressed readiness to extend cooperation on the basis of any actionable information. India failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and has instead been using the attack for its malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan,” read the statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5-year-old boy’s quick thinking saves mom’s life. Here’s what happened
Aug 27, 2020 19:47 IST
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Aug 27, 2020 19:47 IST
Delhi-Dhaka ties: India is doing well in the region
Aug 27, 2020 19:50 IST
WHO says it is in talks with China’s BGI on Covid test kit after Swedish complaint
Aug 27, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.