First Covid-19 case reported in Election Commission, staffer’s room sealed for sanitation

This is the first case of coronavirus in the Election Commission. The official’s room on the second floor has been sealed for sanitisation.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:55 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image for representation: Election Commission officials have been working from the office, even during the lockdown, as per requirement. (Ravi Kumar / Hindustan Times)

An assistant section officer in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) division of the Election Commission has tested positive for Covid-19, EC officials told Hindustan Times.

This is the first case of coronavirus in the Election Commission. The official’s room on the second floor has been sealed for sanitisation, said a source in the EC. “The rest of the office will continue to function as usual,” the source said.

“As per norms laid by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the office will be sanitised and those who came into contact with the person will be home quarantined and tested,” the official said.

Election Commission officials have been working from the office, even during the lockdown, as per requirement. Most officials have attending office two to three days a week. The source mentioned above said that the officials have been reporting to work daily since last week.



The Commission held its first in-person meeting last week, after which the dates for the Rajya Sabha polls were announced. This was the first in-person meeting of the Commission with chief Sunil Arora in attendance who was in the US when the lockdown was imposed and subsequently under home quarantine.

“There are sanitisers installed everywhere and all officials wear masks to office,” said a second EC official. “The rooms are also being sanitised daily, we are taking adequate precautions for our safety.”

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 256,611 on Monday. The national capital has reported 28,936 cases as per the data by the Ministry of Health.

