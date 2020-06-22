Sections
First Covid-19 death in Goa after 85-year-old man dies in hospital

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:38 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Goa reported its first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related death on Sunday night after a senior citizen (85) succumbed to the viral infection a day after he was admitted to a hospital, said Vishwajit Rane, state health minister.

“Deeply saddened to inform that an 85-year-old man from Morlem in Sattari, who had tested positive, has succumbed to #Covid 19. My heartfelt condolence to the family. This is the first Covid-19 death reported in the state,” Rane tweeted. 

“We assure the people that our team is doing everything to keep you safe and are following the strictest possible measures. This is an unfortunate incident, and I stand with the family members in their time of grief,” he further tweeted.

The state’s Covid-19 tally has been steadily rising since early June, and 64 fresh cases were reported on Sunday – the second-highest spike on a single day.



Initially, Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the port town of Vasco da Gama, which soon spread to the rest of the coastal state.

A few healthcare workers, who are at the frontline of combating the viral outbreak, were found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and infected their family members at Morlem in Sattari, a village on Goa’s eastern border with neighbouring Karnataka in the foothills of the Western Ghats.

Morlem was declared the second containment in the state.

Goa, which has reported 818 Covid-19 positive cases, including 683 active cases and one death to date, has two containment and two micro containment zones.

