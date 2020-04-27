First Covid-19 positive case found in Jhansi, authorities begin contact tracing

The coronavirus disease has now entered Jhansi in uttar Pradesh. The city in the Bundelkhand region was untouched till now, but one person tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

District health official Andra Wamsi said that 114 samples were tested on Sunday evening, and the result of one came positive, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported.

The person who tested positive lives in Orchha Gate area in the city. He is 59, Live Hindustan reported.

He has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college in the city where his condition is stable. The authorities have started the process of contact tracing to identify who the patient came in contact with.

Those living in Orchha Gate and nearby areas have been asked to take extra precaution.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,868 Covid-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Six people among those whose samples were collected in Lucknow on Sunday have tested positive for Covid-19, said King George’s Medical University on Monday.

As many as 461 samples were collected in Lucknow on Sunday for Covid-19 testing.

In view of Ramzan, Buddha Purnima, Eid ul-Fitr and Bada Mangal, Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora has banned religious and other gatherings, slaughter of animals and sale and transport of meat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The 21-point advisory by Arora said that five or more persons will not gather in a group without permission. It added that strict action will be taken against those people, who will not follow the guidelines.

India’s total number of Covid-19 positive cases stands at 27,892 including 6,185 cured/discharged, one migrated and 872 deaths.