Home / India News / First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam’s Dibrugarh

First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam’s Dibrugarh

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 07:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Dibrugarh

There are 368 cows in the shelter. (ANI/Twitter)

A cow shelter in Assam’s Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast’s first-ever cow hospital on Sunday, on the occasion of Gopashtami.

“On the auspicious occasion of Gopashtami, we have inaugurated the first hospital for cows in the Northeast. The hospital will provide services in 30 km radius,” Nirmal Bediya, manager of Shree Gopal Gaushal told ANI.

There are 368 cows in the shelter.

