Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / First evacuation flight from UK with 326 returnees lands in Mumbai

First evacuation flight from UK with 326 returnees lands in Mumbai

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

Updated: May 10, 2020 06:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

A special flight carrying Indian nationals from London, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (ANI Photo )

Air India’s first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

According to Indian high commission in the UK, the flight took off from London on Saturday on board 326 people. It landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia arrived in India.



On day three of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia arrived in India.

