Home / India News / First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi

First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi

The Air India Express flight IX 452 with 177 passengers and four infants landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10.09 pm, an airline spokesman said.

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh, Kochi

Hyderabad: Thermal screening of US nationals being conducted in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Hyderabad International Aiport, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI file )

The first Air India Express flight carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi landed at the airport here on Thursday night as India launched its biggest ever repatriation exercise in its history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another Air India Express flight IX 344 with 177 passengers and five infants from Dubai is expected to land at the Kozhikode Interantional Airport at 10.45 pm, he said.

The evacuated citizens will be sent to the quarantine facilities set up by the administration in their respective districts,Kerala government officials said.



