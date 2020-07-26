Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / First part of Phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed, results encouraging: Principal investigator

First part of Phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed, results encouraging: Principal investigator

Human trials of Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate against coronavirus, began at PGI Rohtak on July 17. Three volunteers were administered Covaxin on that day.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Rohtak

A volunteer participates in the Covid-19 vaccine trial in Oxford, England on July 7, 2020. (AP File Photo )

The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Verma said that six people were administered the vaccine on Saturday under the second part of phase-1.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“First part of phase-1 of vaccine trial (Covaxin) has been completed. 50 people across India were administered the vaccine and the results were encouraging. Six people were administered vaccine on Saturday under second part of phase-1,” she said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage



Human trials of Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate against coronavirus, began at PGI Rohtak on July 17. Three volunteers were administered Covaxin on that day.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Africa’s development bank approves loans, grants to fight coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 14:37 IST
Tamil Nadu on pause mode on last Sunday lockdown in July
Jul 26, 2020 14:33 IST
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
Jul 26, 2020 14:32 IST
South Africa extends Covid-19 loans for struggling businesses
Jul 26, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.