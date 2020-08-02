Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021

The construction of the new building will be in two phases, the first phase will include the development work in the main three platforms, the development of the current circulating area and the development of the holding area. (NORTHERN RAILWAYS.)

The first phase of the new Ayodhya railway station which is being remodelled on Ram Mandir is scheduled to be completed by June 2021, officials aware of the development said.

The construction of the new station began in 2019 by the government’s construction arm RITES and has been sanctioned a total amount of Rs 104 crore.

The move comes just ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

The construction of the new building will be in two phases, the first phase will include the development work in the main three platforms, the development of the current circulating area and the development of the holding area. In the second phase, the construction of the new station building, and the construction of other facilities will take place.

“The holy land of faith, devotion and spirituality and dignity Purushottam Lord Ram’s holy birthplace Ayodhya has been the focal point of devotion and faith in the middle of the whole world since ages… Due to this importance, the railway station of Ayodhya city also holds a special place for Indian Railways,” a northern railways spokesperson said.

“Keeping in view the importance, the railways is in the direction of providing high class infrastructural facilities, passenger amenities, cleanliness, beauty and various desired facilities with high quality standards at the Ayodhya railway station,” he added.

The new facilities will include renovation of the internal and external premises of the station to increase the facilities available at the station such as expansion of the number of ticket counters, waiting room expansion, three restrooms with air-conditioned facility, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet, 10-bed female dormitory with toilet, continuous work is underway towards providing other desired facilities including an additional foot over bridge, food plaza, shops and additional toilets.

“Constant construction and development work is in progress, ensuring availability of many other desired facilities, including VIP lounge, auditorium and special guest house…Constant efforts are being made to provide a new form so that the division can provide modern facilities equipped with high standards for the visiting devotees and tourists visiting this station while attracting the whole world in the coming time,” said Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways.