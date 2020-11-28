First phase of J-K DDC polls conclude, 51.76% polling recorded

Ganderbal: People wait to cast their votes at a polling booth during the first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in central Kashmir. (PTI)

The first phase of the polling for District Development Council polls concluded peacefully with 51.76 per cent polling recorded across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

This is the first poll held in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. Pulwama in Kashmir division recorded the lowest polling with 6.70 per cent while Reasi in Jammu division registered the highest polling with 74.62 per cent.

The 10 districts of Kashmir registered 40.65 per cent while 10 districts of Jammu witnessed 64.2 per cent polling.

State election commissioner KK Sharma, while addressing a press conference, said that the first phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully in UT of J&K and recorded 51.76 per cent polling.

“Polling has been by-and-large peaceful across 43 constituencies of the DDC that went to polls today in which 3,62,766 voters, including 1,93,375 males and 1,69,391 females, of 7,00,842 voters voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils,” the SEC said.

The Reasi district recorded the highest polling at 74.62 per cent followed by Rajouri district at 70.52 per cent and Poonch with 68.69 per cent polling. In Kashmir division, Budgam district recorded highest polling at 56.96 per cent followed by Kupwara at 50.74 per cent and Ganderbal at 48.62 per cent.

Giving the district-wise details about the DDC, the SEC informed that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Bandipora was 43.57 per cent, Baramulla 32.51 per cent, Srinagar 33.76 per cent, Pulwama 6.70 per cent, Shopian 42.58 per cent, Kulgam 34.35 per cent, Anantnag 43.32 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar saw a voting percentage of 55.16 per cent, Doda 64.49 per cent, Ramban 64.21 per cent, Udhampur 57.13 per cent, Kathua 62.82 per cent, Samba 68.61 per cent and Jammu 61.49 per cent during the first phase of elections.