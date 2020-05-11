Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
First Shramik Special train carrying 1,208 migrants will arrive in Chhattisgarh on Monday

A health department team will be posted at every gate of the railway station for medical examination and screening of returning migrants workers.

Updated: May 11, 2020 07:54 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Timjes Raipur

Migrant workers queue to get their hand sanitized upon their arrival by a special train during lockdown in Danapur station, Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT File Photo )

A Shramik Special train carrying 1,208 migrant workers belonging to Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown, will arrive in Bilaspur district on Monday.

District officials said the arriving migrant labourers will be sent by buses to their villages and districts, where they will be kept in the quarantine centres.

“This will be the first train ferrying migrant labourers and others from Chhattisgarh to their native places. The train will arrive at 10am,” a government press release said.

“At least 60 buses and ambulances have been arranged for the migrants. The district administration has ordered to shut all shops and other commercial activities around the railway stations as a precautionary measure in view of the arrival of the migrants,” it said.



It added that arrangements for the health checkup of these migrants have been also made by the administration. After the train reaches the station, passengers will be given hand sanitiser and mask before they disembark.

A health department team will be posted at every gate of the railway station for their medical examination and screening.

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Alang on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the arrival of the train and also gave necessary directives.

