First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore

First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore

None of the passengers showed any symptoms of Covid-19 but all of them will have to undergo home quarantine.

Updated: May 13, 2020 21:32 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Agartala

Authorities set up 12 swab collection centres at Agartala Railway station where the train terminated. (PTI)

Around 1,200 people from Tripura who were stranded in Bengaluru due to the lockdown returned to the state on Wednesday in the first Shramik Special Train.

The state government set up 12 swab collection centres at Agartala Railway station where the train terminated.Authorities also deployed 10 screening teams at the station.

“No passenger was found with any symptoms. All of them will have to undergo home quarantine,” Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath told mediapersons at the Civil Secretariat.

The second special train is scheduled to leave from Karnataka on May 15.



Earlier Nath said that out of total 8,634 Tripura people, stranded in West Bengal, only 164 people were given vehicle passes by the government. Of the 164 people, 141 have already left for Tripura.

“Though all the state governments are cooperating with us, we are not getting that cooperation from the West Bengal government in bringing our stranded people,” he said.

As many as 39,799 stranded people have registered themselves with the Covid-19 control room helpline of Tripura. Among those who registered are 12,900 from Karnataka, 8,771 from Tamil Nadu, 2,720 from Maharashtra, 1,132 from Telengana and 5,503 from Assam.

