First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by United States to arrive on Monday

To help India in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, about one hundred ventilators shipped by the United States will arrive in the country on Monday, June 15, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

In the first tranche, 100 ventilators have been shipped to India, the first installment of 200 machines that the United States has promised to donate to the country. These ventilators are being manufactured by Zoll--an US-based firm and are arriving from Chicago in the United States.

The ventilators, critical medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus patients, will arrive in India by an Air India flight on Monday.

“Once the ventilators arrive in India, there is a small inaugural function at the India Red Cross Society, after which these ventilators would be distributed to hospitals for patient care,” a government official said on Saturday.

On May 16, US President Donald Trump had tweeted, “I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

In response to Trump’s tweet, PM Narendra Modi had thanked him in a tweet and highlighted India and America’s bilateral relationship.

President Donald Trump had first announced the plan to donate the ventilators through a tweet on May 16, when he said both countries were also working on developing a vaccine for Covid-19.

The donation of the ventilators came up during President Trump’s phone call to PM Modi last week. The US government, private companies, and non-profit and academic organisations have shared their expertise with partner countries such as India on the production of ventilators and other equipment.

India, this week climbed to the fourth spot in the list of nations that have the highest number of coronavirus cases, surpassing the United Kingdom, which was in the fourth place so far and has also been hit hard by the pandemic. India is now preceded only by Russia, Brazil and the US. Russia currently has nearly 5 lakh cases and Brazil 7.75 lakh. The United States, however, has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases globally – with the number of patients being more than 20 lakh.