Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / First trial flight of Gaganyaan may face some delay due to lockdown: ISRO

First trial flight of Gaganyaan may face some delay due to lockdown: ISRO

Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) had earlier said it has planned two trial flights without crew ahead of Gaganyaan -- the first one around December 2020 and the second around July 2021.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots -- potential candidates for the Gaganyaan project -- are currently under training in Moscow. (AFP)

India’s first unmanned mission slated this year as part of its ambitious human space flight venture “Gaganyaan” may face some delay with preparations adversely impacted due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, according to ISRO officials.

Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) had earlier said it has planned two trial flights without crew ahead of Gaganyaan -- the first one around December 2020 and the second around July 2021.

“...there are some disturbances because of Covid, but still nothing is confirmed (about delay). We need to see, still we have got some six months time. We are trying to see if we can reach there,” a senior ISRO official told PTI.

He added: “There may be slight up and down (in the schedule), but that will be known only when we do the complete evaluation...it is premature to say anything, because the team that is working (on the project) has not indicated (about delay).” ISRO plans to carry humanoid “Vyommitra” in the first test flight.



The space agency is expected to launch the Rs 10,000- crore “Gaganyaan” in 2022, the year of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots -- potential candidates for the Gaganyaan project -- are currently under training in Moscow.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China second pollution survey shows Progress in battling emissions
Jun 11, 2020 14:48 IST
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Jun 11, 2020 14:47 IST
Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
Jun 11, 2020 14:44 IST
With spike in Covid-19 cases, Darjeeling tea planters demand test labs closer to gardens
Jun 11, 2020 14:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.