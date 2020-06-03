First virtual bilateral summit between PM Modi, Australian PM tomorrow. All you need to know

Several agreements are expected to be signed during the summit on June 4. (ANI / File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first-ever ‘virtual’ bilateral summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on June 4.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a press release on the event, stating that the virtual summit is being held as PM Morrison’s visit to India could not take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi will be holding a “Bilateral Virtual Summit”, this signifies the strengthening of ties with Australia and its upward trajectory,” the MEA release read.

During the summit, both leaders will review the broad framework of the relationship between India and Australia in the context of growing bilateral ties.

The leaders will also discuss their respective responses to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Several agreements, including one on mutual sharing of military logistics facilities, are expected to be signed during the summit on June 4, people familiar with development said.

Ahead of the virtual summit, Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell on Monday said relations between India and Australia will scale greater heights.

“Both (Prime Minister Modi and PM Morrison) are people person; they’ll be talking about how to work together to improve the lives of people. Both believe that the government is not about the number of agreements signed but improving the lives of citizens and generating jobs,” news agency ANI quoted O’Farrell as saying.

The Australian High Commissioner said it will be “like a virtual interview between two friends,” adding that the leaders will discuss how each country is dealing with Covid-19. “They may share commentary on the hard task of how to ease restrictions,” he stated.

The Australian prime minister had previously held such a summit with Singapore in March. PM Morrison’s visit to India was first scheduled in January and was later postponed to May. The leaders decided to continue their engagement through a virtual meeting amid the coronavirus crisis.