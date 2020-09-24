Sections
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts to mark one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who will participated in the event.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement on Thursday.

PM Modi launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ during the online Fit India Dialogue.

Paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and footballer from Jammu and Kashmir Afshan Ashiq were the first ones to speak at the event.



Jhajharia stressed on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships and Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all women of the country.

Milind Soman said walking for hundreds of kilometers was not a difficult task if one had the mental strength to do it. ‘Fitness knows no limit,’ he said.

“One does not require a lot of space or a gym to become fit. They can become fit without supplements and energy drinks,” he said.

