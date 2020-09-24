Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today

Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar will be among the fitness influencers who will participate in Fit India Dialogue 2020.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 07:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement on Thursday.

PM Modi will talk about his idea of a healthy lifestyle and discuss with the influencers the virtues of a healthy routine as part of the virtual dialogue, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar will be among the fitness influencers who will participate in the event.

The Fit India Dialogue is an effort to make citizens of the country draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. “The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.

Anyone can join the dialogue on the website https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/ at 12pm on September 24, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
‘Rail roko’ agitation against farm bills starts in Punjab today
Sep 24, 2020 06:19 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people
Sep 24, 2020 06:48 IST
Crimes in Delhi up 275% from 2013: CAG report
Sep 24, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

US Navy releases documents from Cold War loss of submarine
Sep 24, 2020 07:40 IST
Heavy rainfall overnight causes waterlogging in Mumbai, disrupts traffic
Sep 24, 2020 07:40 IST
International flights: Countries where Indians can’t travel
Sep 24, 2020 07:35 IST
Are Sunil Narine, AB de Villiers & Malinga IPL’s best ever performers?
Sep 24, 2020 07:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.