Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement on Thursday.

PM Modi will talk about his idea of a healthy lifestyle and discuss with the influencers the virtues of a healthy routine as part of the virtual dialogue, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar will be among the fitness influencers who will participate in the event.

The Fit India Dialogue is an effort to make citizens of the country draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. “The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.

Anyone can join the dialogue on the website https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/ at 12pm on September 24, it added.